Vanilla Rocket SRL: Bitmonds Or Digital Diamonds Are Blockchain-Linked Digital Collectibles That Are Counterfeit-Proof And A Great Opportunity Not Just For Diamond Lovers

The digital collectibles market is growing faster than ever. Bitmonds are digital three- dimensional colored diamonds that are unique, interactive, wearable, and all its collections are available in limited numbers. Pioneered by Vanilla Rocket, Bitmonds are easily linked to owners through Blockchain

BUSSERO, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / According to announcements released by Vanilla Rocket SRL and Norberto Rossi, the company offers digital collectibles in the form of Bitmonds. These are 3D digital diamonds that can be worn like digital avatars and are a new form of collectibles. Bitmonds cannot be counterfeited, and ownership and rarity are easily proven through registration on the Ethereum Blockchain, via a Smart Contract. The historical ownership records of Bitmonds can easily be ascertained through Blockchain.

Bitmonds are organized into collections that you can through an Album and share them via social media. The first collection ended with over 45000 unique pieces generated and the Second Collection is already available for sale. At the moment more than 60,000 unique Bitmonds have been generated by collectors from more than 40 different countries.



Each collection features 256 unique Bitmonds displaying different colors, names, and purity characteristics. These 256 Bitmonds are divided into four Seasons of 64 and can be sold on the "Showcase." Enthusiasts and collectors are keenly trying to build comprehensive collections. Right now, connoisseurs of digital collectibles can generate new Bitmonds for only 10€.

Completing an entire collection or season is not only a simple goal for fans, because Bitmonds offers an attractive loyalty program that delivers monthly benefits for complete or partial collections. The credits earned through the Loyalty Program yield attractive prizes, such as gift coupons and smartwatches.

For more information, go to www.bitmonds.com

Norberto Rossi of Vanilla Rocket said, "We are an Innovative Startup based in Milan (Italy), specialized in the creation of digital content in limited editions. Bitmonds are collectibles that, instead of being printed on paper, are digital. Visually they appear as 3D colored diamonds with which a user can interact on their computers, smartphones and smartwatches. Each Bitmonds goes beyond the concept of a limited edition because it is totally unique. It is characterized by a unique and progressive ID number, a color, a name, and purity characteristics. Like all physical collectibles, Bitmonds are produced in limited editions over time, and therefore in limited numbers."

He continued to say, "Gifting a Bitmonds is a great idea because the item is not replicable. You can also wear them on a Smartwatch, to match the color of your outfit or even your mood. The purity of Bitmonds is defined by the level of the Color scale (D is the best). The crown characterizes the quality of the cut of a Bitmonds. Bitmonds with a better Color scale and a better Crown are rarer to generate and own, as in any physical collection scenario."

Elaborating on how Bitmonds are the ideal digital fashion and style accessory, Rossi said, "You can wear your Bitmonds on a smartwatch, displaying the unique name that you identify with or the color that better matches your daily outfit.

For example, I like to wear a red Bitmonds called "Maranello". It makes it easier to communicate your feelings, your passions, or simply complement your clothes. This is one of the standout features of Bitmonds. Collectibles are usually not shown, while Bitmonds can be displayed without the slightest risk to ruin it or have it stolen."

