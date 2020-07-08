

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex plc (VCT.L) reported that its third quarter Group sales volume was down 12% to 805 tonnes from 912 tonnes, prior year, with Group revenue down 18% to 58.8 million pounds. On a year to date basis, Group sales volume was 2,797 tonnes, broadly in line with the prior year. Group revenue was 210.3 million pounds, down 3%.



The Group's net cash position at 30 June 2020 was slightly ahead of its expectations at 72 million pounds. The Group has an undrawn and committed RCF of 20 million pounds, together with a 20 million pounds accordion facility.



