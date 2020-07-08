Cyxone Signs Agreement With Professor Rikard Holmdahl as Senior Scientific Advisor

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyxone (publ), a Swedish biotech in autoimmune diseases, announces today that the company has engaged Professor Rikard Holmdahl as Senior Scientific Advisor for the company's projects in autoimmune diseases.

Professor Holmdahl brings extensive experience and expertise in the field of immunology and autoimmune diseases. He holds a medical degree and PhD in immunology from Uppsala University and has held several senior scientific positions within academia. In 1990 he was appointed Associate Professor at the Swedish Medical Research Council, and in 1993 he set up the Medical Inflammation Research group at Lund University as full professor at the university. Since 2008 he holds the position as professor at Karolinska Institute (KI) in Stockholm, and since 2014 he is a member of the Nobel Assembly. In addition to his position at KI, he is also a scientific advisor and consultant for biotech and biomedical companies.

"I am very pleased to welcome Rikard Holmdahl to our scientific advisory network as he brings important experience from the early development of the drug candidate Rabeximod from OxyPharma. In addition, his experience in MS will be of great support for our T20K project. He will help us strengthen our position in the scientific area of both RA and MS, and supporting Cyxone in bringing Rabeximod and T20K closer to an approved medical treatment to help patients suffering from RA and MS to a better quality of life," stated CEO Tara Heitner.

Professor Holmdahl comments: "I am looking forward to supporting the team at Cyxone to develop their drug candidates T20K and Rabeximod and bring them closer to the market. I have worked in the therapeutic area of both RA and MS for many years and I have experienced the great unmet medical need for a safer and easier administered treatment for the patients. It is my strong belief that both T20K and Rabeximod have the potential to fill that gap."

About Cyxone

Cyxone AB is a clinical stage biotech company with a portfolio of immunomodulating drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The company's drug portfolio is based on two technological pillars in the form of oral molecules and cyclotide-based drugs that inhibit key processes in the body's cells that are typically associated with various immune-related disorders. Cyxone's technologies have the potential to address an unmet need and provide new effective and safe medicines that can improve the quality of life for patients affected by autoimmune diseases. The company has two drug candidates, T20K for MS in clinical phase I program and Rabeximod for RA in clinical phase II program. Cyxone's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se. www.cyxone.com

Contact

Tara Heitner, CEO

Tel: +46-70-781-88-08

Email: tara.heitner@cyxone.com

Adelgatan 21

211 22 Malmö, Sweden

