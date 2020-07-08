PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Publication of the corporate Sustainability Report for 2019 08-Jul-2020 / 09:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Publication of the corporate PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the sustainability report for 2019 Company") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, today announces the publication of the corporate Sustainability Report for 2019 ("the Report"), prepared in 8 july 2020 compliance with the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) standards. Magnitogorsk, Russia The Report addresses the sustainable development practices in place at MMK throughout the reporting period. The Report presents the most up-to-date and reliable information about the Company's activities to ensure its business continuity, occupational and industrial safety, environmental protection, strong corporate governance, deployment of innovative technologies and engagement with staff and local communities. MMK, in its current activities and in its strategic development, invariably adheres to the principles of social responsibility. The publication of this Report reflects MMK's commitment to the mission and core principles of sustainable development, including the achievement of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. MMK seeks to explore the best global business, governance, social and environmental practices and to integrate them into its diverse everyday operations. The MMK Sustainability Report for 2019 is available on the corporate website in the section Investors / Annual Reports and Presentations of at: (Russian) [1] (English) [2] A summary of the Sustainability Report for 2019 is available on the corporate website in the section Investors / Annual Reports and Presentations at: (Russian) [3] (English) [4] About MMK Subscribe to our official MMK channel in Telegram [5] , to be the first to know about key MMK news. MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2019, MMK produced 12.5 mln tonnes of crude steel and 11.3 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. ??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margin. MMK Group had revenue in 2019 of USD 7,566 mln and EBITDA of USD 1,797 mln. MMK's debt load is the lowest for the industry. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.13? at the end of 2019. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's, S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2020 eSG contacts Financial calendar [6] Denis Kornev +7 (3519) 24-90-82 esg@mmk.ru 14 July Q2 and 6M 2020 Trading Update 29 July Q2 and 6M 2020 IFRS financials 13 October Q3 and 9M 2020 Trading Update 22 October Q3 and 9M 2020 IFRS financials HEAD of Investor Relations Veronika Kryachko +7 (3519) 25-75-01 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru Investor Relations department ir@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: UPD TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 74351 EQS News ID: 1088771 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c8124a40d89ca2ad2d82b2d6028c92b8&application_id=1088771&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1c374a9b43fb5041c3f0777698eb9bef&application_id=1088771&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=10f4247e9b97ae8b7b03c91ef502e5fd&application_id=1088771&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b90f898c5c9788fab9672bad710db16&application_id=1088771&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=018e8dda52d5b81f4b4093f7460d9f36&application_id=1088771&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=895ffefef24a7b8b93810e5bae4be0c4&application_id=1088771&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

