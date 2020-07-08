AMUNDI ETF MSCI ITALY (CI1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI ITALY: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2020 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI ITALY DEALING DATE: 07/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 99.3005 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 130819 CODE: CI1 ISIN: FR0010655720 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI1 Sequence No.: 74353 EQS News ID: 1088815 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 08, 2020 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)