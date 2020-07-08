AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2020 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 07/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 71.4386 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49896209 CODE: GLDA ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLDA Sequence No.: 74366 EQS News ID: 1088847 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 08, 2020 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)