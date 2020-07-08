Anzeige
08.07.2020 | 10:52
B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Notice of an Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, July 8

BSD CROWN LTD. (LSE: BSD)

(The "Company")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 8 July 2020

NOTICE OF AN ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company has today issued a Notice of an Annual General Meeting ("Meeting").

The Meeting will be held at 11.00am (Israel time) on 11 August 2020 at 7 Menachem Begin Road, Gibor Sport Tower, 15th floor, Ramat Gan, Israel.

The notice of the annual general meeting relating to, amongst other things, the appointment of new independent auditors of the Company, and the election of the directors of the Company, pursuant to the requirements of the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999 and any regulations promulgated thereunder

Copies of the Notice will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be made available on the Company's website at www.bsd-c.com and from the National Storage Mechanism at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Enquiries: Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il

© 2020 PR Newswire
