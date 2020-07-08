

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell slightly on Wednesday as a surge in coronavirus cases, especially in the United States and Australia, raised concerns over a delay in economic recovery.



The number of coronavirus cases in the United States topped 3 million on Tuesday, according to an NBC News tally.



The benchmark DAX slid 20 points, or 0.16 percent, to 12,596 after losing 0.9 percent the previous day.



Banks traded mixed, with Commerzbank rising over 1 percent while Deutsche Bank edged down slightly.



Logistics group Deutsche Post rose over 2 percent. After reporting a 16 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit, the company said it would pay its employees a bonus for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.



Volkswagen was little changed. Andreas Renschler will be leaving the Board of Management of Volkswagen and the Board of Management of TRATON effective July 15th 2020.



