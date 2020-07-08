Nut-free Cookies Market Size Worth $1.50 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nut-free cookies market size is expected to reach USD 1.50 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing number of consumers having food allergy is fueling the growth of the market across the world. Nut allergy is one of the most common food allergies across the globe. This has been fueling the demand for the product.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of product, the chocolate segment dominated the market in 2019 with over 45.0% share of the global revenue owing to increased consumption of the product

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027

The offline application segment dominated the market in 2019 and accounted for more than 80.0% share of the global revenue

The online distribution channel is expected expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027 due to increasing number of online retailers and smartphones.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Nut-free Cookies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Chocolate, Vanilla, Gingerbread), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nut-free-cookies-market

Furthermore, increasing prevalence of obesity and overweight has been raising the consumption of the product among the health-conscious consumers. The product has been gaining popularity among the consumers as a healthy and safe snack. As a result, new players have been entering the market and existing companies are expanding their product portfolio in order to gain a competitive advantage over others.

In terms of product, the chocolate segment led the market with over 45.0% share of the total revenue in 2019. The chocolate and chocolate flavored food products have gained remarkable traction among the consumers. Over the past few years, consumers have been preferring dark chocolate as a healthier choice. As a result, manufacturers of the cookies industry have been expanding their chocolate product lines.

The offline distribution channel accounted for more than 80.0% share of the total revenue in 2019. A large number of the buyers still prefer to purchase grocery from the brick-and-mortar retailers over online retails. Furthermore, improved services such as "click and collect" have been fueling the growth of the distribution channel. The online distribution channel is expected to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years owing to increasing popularity of online shopping across the world.

Grand View Research has segmented the global nut-free cookies market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Nut-free Cookies Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Chocolate



Vanilla



Gingerbread



Others

Nut-free Cookies Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Offline



Online

Nut-free Cookies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Nut-free Cookies Market

Mondelez International



Conagra Brands, Inc.



Nestlé S.A.



Homefree LLC



Rich Products Corporation



Divvies LLC



Not a Trace Pty Ltd.



Skeeter Snacks, LLC, Darlington



Terra Cotta Cookies Co



Treasure Mills Inc.



Just Desserts

