

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales grew in May, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 2.0 percent annually in May, after a 10.7 percent decline in April.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales declined 0.7 percent year-on-year in May. Economists had expected a 6.5 percent fall.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 11.6 percent in May.



Sales of automotive fuel accelerated 20.5 percent in May. Sales of food grew 17.7 percent and those of non-food goods gained by 2.0 percent.



Customers continued to purchase the goods mostly over the internet in May, the agency said.



