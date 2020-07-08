Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUS LN) Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2020 / 12:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 66.2848 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 315001 CODE: DSUS LN ISIN: FR0011607084 ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 74444 EQS News ID: 1089141 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2020 06:44 ET (10:44 GMT)