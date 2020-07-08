Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2020 / 12:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 146.6257 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 256268 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 74445 EQS News ID: 1089143 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2020 06:44 ET (10:44 GMT)