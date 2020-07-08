

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a lull, the number of daily coronavirus cases in the United States again crossed 50000, and new deaths surged past 1000.



With 50940 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total COVID-19 cases in the U.S. increased to 2996098, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update Wednesday.



With 1174 additional deaths, total death toll in the country reached 131480.



Arizona's worst number of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths were reported Tuesday, with intensive care unit beds almost full.



With 102 more people succumbing to the viral attack, the total number of COVID casualties in the state rose to 1927.



With an additional 6991 patients, the total number of people infected with the virus in Arizona reached 105094.



California recorded more than 20000 cases while Texas reported nearly 20000 cases on Tuesday.



The situation in Florida is no better, where some hospital ICUs have reportedly reached their capacity. The state reported more than 13,000 new cases in a day, according to Johns Hopkins tally.



Nearly half of U.S. states have paused or rolled back reopening plans as coronavirus cases continue to rise, but according to President Donald Trump, the country is 'in a good place.'



Trump said in an interview to Gray Television that he disagrees with Dr. Anthony Fauci's assessment that the U.S. is still 'knee-deep' in a first wave of Covid-19.



Following is the latest state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions.



New York (32243 deaths, 398237 infections), New Jersey (15281 deaths, 173878 infections), Michigan (6251 deaths, 73900 infections), Massachusetts (8213 deaths, 110338 infections), Louisiana (3319 deaths, 68263 infections), Illinois (7273 deaths, 149574 infections), Pennsylvania (6787 deaths, 95898 infections), California (6573 deaths, 284012 infections), Connecticut (4338 deaths, 47033 infections), Texas (2778 deaths, 216026 infections), Georgia (2899 deaths, 100470 infections), Virginia (1881 deaths, 66740 infections), Maryland (3266 deaths, 70396 infections), Florida (3841 deaths, 213794 infections), Indiana (2717 deaths, 48626 infections), Ohio (2970 deaths, 58904 infections), Colorado (1696 deaths, 34647 infections), Minnesota (1514 deaths, 39133 infections), Arizona (1927 deaths, 105094 infections) Washington (1384 deaths, 37420 infections), North Carolina (1446 deaths, 76290 infections), Mississippi (1158 deaths, 32214 infections), Tennessee (665 deaths, 53514 infections) and Missouri (1067 deaths, 24918 infections).



