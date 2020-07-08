Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQD LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2020 / 12:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 166.1452 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31660 CODE: SGQD LN ISIN: LU0855692520 ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQD LN Sequence No.: 74468 EQS News ID: 1089195 End of Announcement EQS News Service

