Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2020 / 12:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 154.6921 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4804539 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 74502 EQS News ID: 1089267 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 08, 2020 06:55 ET (10:55 GMT)