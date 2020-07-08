World-Class Extractions Inc.: Pineapple Express Delivery Partners with Spectrum Therapeutics to Offer Same-Day Delivery for Medical Cannabis Patients in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express Delivery"), a leading logistics technology company offering specialized delivery services for the legal cannabis industry, has partnered with Spectrum Therapeutics, the medical division of Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED)(CGC), to bring same-day delivery to medical cannabis patients in the Greater Toronto Area ("GTA").

Patients living in select areas of the GTA from Hamilton to Scarborough can now select same-day shipping when ordering through the Spectrum Therapeutics e-commerce platform. Today's announcement builds on Pineapple Express Delivery's existing services contract with Canopy Growth which offers same-day delivery services for Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail stores in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Pineapple Express Delivery is one of Canada's premier same-day, next day delivery companies for the medical and recreational markets servicing both B2B and B2C customers in the legal cannabis industry. Pineapple Express Delivery offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate cannabis delivery across Canada.

Rosy Mondin, CEO of World-Class remarked, "With COVID-19 having an unprecedented impact on our daily lives, Pineapple Express Delivery is helping to minimize the impact by providing reliable delivery so that Spectrum Therapeutics' medical patients have confidence their legal cannabis purchases will arrive at their door in a safe and timely fashion. We are trying our very best to make sure the clients and medical patients can get all their cannabis needs safely and securely in these times of stress. Pineapple Express Delivery has taken precautionary measures to reinforce safety and hygiene procedures of workers and consumers. All drivers have been fully trained on the health procedures to keep both the driver and client safe."

Randy Rolph, CEO & Founder of Pineapple Express Delivery stated: "Pineapple Express Delivery was founded on the principles that drive the medicinal cannabis sector: patients should be able to get their cannabis as quickly and as easily as they can obtain any other medication in Canada. This expansion effort with Spectrum Therapeutics will finally satisfy the need for same-day cannabis delivery to their medical patients in the GTA. The entire Pineapple team is eager to provide the white-glove services that make it all possible."

"As traditional delivery methods have been overwhelmed with holiday-level demands due to circumstances caused by COVID-19, it is very important that we continue to provide our customers with expedited access to their medical cannabis products," said Amanda Daley, Vice President, Medical, Spectrum Therapeutics. "We've had excellent feedback about the delivery service that Pineapple Express Delivery has been providing to our recreational use customers, and we are excited to provide our medical patients with the same expedited delivery option to meet their needs."

About World-Class Extractions Inc.

World- Class is an innovation-driven company with a principle focus on the rapidly evolving cannabis and hemp industries. Through its subsidiaries Soma Labs Scientific Inc. and Greenmantle Products Inc., World-Class deploys and manages custom-built extraction centres utilizing its custom systems, technology, and processes to efficiently produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products. In addition, through its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. the Company offers compliant and secure delivery of government regulated products, including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan.

About Pineapple Express Delivery Inc.

The Pineapple Express Delivery management team has over 10 years of experience offering same-day 60-minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada with a record breaking 40,000 deliveries per month. Pineapple Express Delivery offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery of medical and recreational cannabis across the country. Pineapple Express Delivery has been providing a same day delivery option to the legal Cannabis Industry from October 17th, 2018 and has provincial offices set up across Canada. Pineapple Express Delivery is a subsidiary of World-Class Extractions Inc. For more information please visit https://pineappleexpressdelivery.com/.

