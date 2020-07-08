

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer prices declined for the second straight month in June, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices decreased 0.7 percent year-on-year in June, following a 0.6 percent fall in May.



Prices of goods increased 6.8 percent annually in June and that of services increased 14.1 percent.



The annual fall was driven by the weakness in transport, clothing and footwear and housing. Meanwhile, food and non-alcohol beverages, recreation and culture, health care, and restaurants and hotel services increased.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in June.



