Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2020 / 13:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 62.5279 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6825015 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 74558 EQS News ID: 1089383 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2020 07:05 ET (11:05 GMT)