Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOUD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2020 / 13:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.102 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: GOUD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOUD LN Sequence No.: 74607 EQS News ID: 1089489 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 08, 2020 07:13 ET (11:13 GMT)