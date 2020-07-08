Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2020 / 13:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.5269 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 435000 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 74610 EQS News ID: 1089495 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2020 07:13 ET (11:13 GMT)