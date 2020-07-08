Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotech company pioneering bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for cancer, today announced the appointment of Benjamin Winograd, M.D., Ph.D., as the company's chief medical officer. Dr. Winograd is a seasoned drug development expert with significant experience leading oncology and hematology programs within the pharmaceutical industry. In this new role, Dr. Winograd will report to Steve Hurly, chief executive officer, in their U.S. office, and oversee strategic direction of clinical operations, translational medicine and regulatory affairs.

"We are very excited to welcome Benjamin as our CMO, as he brings a wealth of experience leading oncology drug development to the team," said Mr. Hurly. "Benjamin's impressive track record of advancing novel programs from early scientific research through clinical development and regulatory approvals will be instrumental as we approach clinical initiation with our most mature bispecific gamma-delta T cell engager program later this year."

Dr. Winograd brings more than 35 years of experience within the pharmaceutical industry to Lava. He joins the company from Celgene, where he most recently served as the clinical research and development therapeutic area head for multiple myeloma and led landmark studies resulting in the registration of lenalidomide (Revlimid) and pomalidamide (Pomalyst/Imnovid). Prior to that, he was instrumental in the early and late development, registration and launching of cancer therapeutics including paclitaxel (Taxol), irinotecan (Camptosar), exemestane (Aromasin), epirubicin (ELLENCE) and temozolomide (Temodar). Dr. Winograd received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the Technical University of Munich, Germany, and began his career as part of the EORTC Cooperative Group at the VU University in Amsterdam.

"Lava's approach to leveraging bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers has the potential to treat a broad range of cancer indications, while avoiding unwanted challenges seen with other immunotherapy approaches already in clinical use and in development. I look forward to collaborating with the experienced leadership team and esteemed advisors to advance this exciting science into clinical development and bring new therapeutic options to cancer patients," said Dr. Winograd.

About Lava Therapeutics

Lava Therapeutics, B.V., is developing a proprietary bispecific antibody platform that engages gamma-delta T cells for the treatment of hematological and solid cancers. The company's first-in-class immuno-oncology approach activates V?9Vd2 T cells upon binding to membrane-expressed tumor targets. Lava was founded in 2016 based on intellectual property originating from the Amsterdam University Medical Center, and is backed by Lupus Ventures, Biox Biosciences, Versant Ventures, Gilde Healthcare and MRL Ventures Fund. The company has established a highly experienced antibody research and development team located in Utrecht, the Netherlands (headquarters) and Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com.

