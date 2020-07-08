Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Understanding the Key Benefits of Pharmacy Automation Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising concern over preventable medical errors is one of the primary reasons for pharmacy automation to gain momentum. These systems facilitate better medication distribution, reduce medical errors, assure greater patient safety, and help reduce pharmacy costs. This article aims to help understand the key benefits of pharmacy automation and highlights how it can help pharma companies enhance their overall operational efficiency.

"Providers are opting for pharmacy automation solutions in an attempt to facilitate better medication distribution, reduce medical errors, and help curb pharmacy costs. The trend for increased automation budget is expected to continue through the next five years," says an industry expert at Infiniti Research.

While there are many benefits to adopting pharmacy automation solutions, as mentioned above, it is important to know the key benefits of this solution:

Tracking inventory and increasing accuracy and optimization

Cut down on wastage of unused medication

Medication and dosage accuracy leads to increased patient safety

Enhance efficiency of the processes and drive workflow

