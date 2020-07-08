

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has entered into a strategic collaboration with Merck which will apply Foghorn's Gene Traffic Control product platform to discover and develop novel therapeutics against a transcription factor target believed to be relevant to a broad range of cancer patients. Foghorn will grant Merck exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize drugs that target dysregulation of a single transcription factor.



Foghorn will receive an upfront payment and research milestones and will be eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestones potentially totaling up to $425 million as well as royalties on sales of any approved product from the collaboration.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

