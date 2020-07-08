Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.07.2020
Vom "0-Start-Up" zu Millionenumsätzen! Jetzt Chance auf Mega-Turnaround!?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2020 | 14:29
CCR Re: CCR Re: Pre Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: 'synd manager'; telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities

The securities:
Issuer:CCR Re
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 300,000,000
Description:Fixed due 15 July 2040, subject to Conditions to Redemptions and Purchase
Offer price:TBC
Other offer terms:
Stabilisation:
Stabilising Manager(s):Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis
Stabilisation period expected to start on:8th July 2020
Stabilisation period expected to end no later than:14th August 2020
Existence, maximum size & conditions of use of over-allotment facility[1]:5% of the aggregate nominal amount
Stabilisation Venue(s)Over the counter (OTC)

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilisation Manager(s) will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may be ended at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4074S_1-2020-7-8.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4074S_1-2020-7-8.pdf)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
