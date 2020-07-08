Optec International, Inc.: Optec Expands Production Capability To New 22,000 Sq. Ft Manufacturing and Distribution Facility

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / OPTEC International (OTC PINK:OPTI) announced the company today completed the possession of an additional 22,000 SQ FT of production, manufacturing and distribution facility adjacent to the company's corporate HQ to further accommodate the rapid growth and production capabilities for the company's UV-C and Solar Lighting product lines. The facility is expected to be fully on-line operational by the end of July 2020. OPTEC is now looking to hire additional personnel to facilitate the company's growth.

OPTEC's Company CEO commented "since the recent soft launch of the UV-C solar website as a market analysis project the demand for the UV-C "iWand" and "Rover" products has produced a significant need for increased production and distribution of the company's products. Whilst the on-line store has generated a large increase in sales, the corporate demand for the products can only be described as "Huge" with discussions in place with several household name entities along with interests from municipalities and school districts looking for alternative non-toxic chemical solutions to "safely" re-open schools across the country".

The OPTEC UV-C sterilization and disinfection products offer a safe non-toxic chemical and non-residual particle cleaning alternative using proven Ultra-Violet Type C lighting technology. This technology allows up to 99% sterilization and safe re-entry to any environment immediately after the sterilization process. Alternative UV-C related technologies including "Ozone & Fogging" clean equally as effectively but require 30-60 minutes before re-entry after the process by humans to the sterilized areas, and in most cases leaving residual particles and usually unpleasant odors.

Optec recently announced the appointment of former senior Amazon Executive David Ojeda to the company's advisory board. Mr. Ojeda was the team leader and development director for Amazon Now distribution program. Mr. Ojeda's direction and future planning has already become an integral part of OPTEC's planned growth and development.

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

OPTEC International, Inc

www.optecuvc.com

www.optecintl.com

E-Mail: info@optecintl.com info@optecuvc.com

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596708/Optec-Expands-Production-Capability-To-New-22000-Sq-Ft-Manufacturing-and-Distribution-Facility