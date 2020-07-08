New Version Delivers Even Faster Time to Value

Login VSI, the company dedicated to maximizing the end-user experience, today announced the general availability of Login Enterprise 4.2. This release adds enhanced application compatibility and application availability testing as well as a new custom script editor to its digital workspace testing solution.

Login Enterprise Version 4.2 ensures business continuity and scale. The new version offers the ability to create custom screenshots, which are displayed in application test reports and demonstrate a properly functioning environment to a non-technical audience. The screenshots also deliver confidence in application availability and compatibility before moving changes into production, as well as deliver a confirmation that the target environment is functioning properly.

The new release includes several new features so that our customers receive a faster time to value, such as a custom script editor, which makes it easier for customers to create and test their own application workloads, as well as a detailed visual analysis of end-user login time and application performance.

The software has enhanced remote test scheduling functionality, making it easier to test environments with a large number of remote locations. Furthermore, it includes support for the new Microsoft Edge browser.

"As the world adapts to a new normal, it has become apparent that the work from home model is here to stay. This model demands the testing of remote infrastructure," said Eric-Jan van Leeuwen, CEO of Login VSI. "Testing to ensure the user experiences is never compromised, especially in a remote environment is now critical. We are pleased to provide a product that will ensure business continuity."

About Login VSI

Login VSI is the only solution in the market guaranteed to maximize the end-user experience for digital workspaces. We do this by using synthetic users to automatically test and validate the impact of change in physical, virtual and cloud-based workspaces safeguarding application and desktop performance. Login VSI has over 400 customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit www.loginvsi.com.

