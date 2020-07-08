

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) said Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire WDG Soluções Em Sistemas E Automação De Processos LTDA or WDG Automation, a Brazilian software provider of robotic process automation or RPA.



Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.



WDG Automation provides RPA, Intelligent Automation or IA, Interactive Voice Response or IVR, and chatbots primarily to customers in Latin America. IBM noted that the acquisition will further advance its AI-infused automation capabilities, spanning business processes to IT operations.



According to IBM, the acquisition of WDG Automation will extend the capabilities of the IBM Cloud Pak offerings on Red Hat OpenShift, starting with Cloud Pak for Automation.



As part of the acquisition, IBM will integrate over 600 pre-built RPA functions from WDG Automation into Cloud Pak for Automation to help businesses turn insights from AI into automated actions.



In addition to business operations, IBM plans to integrate WDG Automation RPA into its capabilities for automating IT operations, specifically Watson AIOps and Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management.



When AI-infused automation is applied to business processes and IT operations, it can help shorten the time between identifying an issue and responding. This is critical as unforeseen IT incidents and outages, for example, can cost businesses in both revenue and reputation, IBM noted.



IBM said the acquisition will extend IBM Services' ability to transform clients' operations as RPA, analytics and AI bring more intelligence to the enterprise workflows and helps to expand IBM's capabilities for delivering automation pervasively across client organizations.



