Why Developments for Targeted Therapies Are Expected to Drive Sales for Brain Tumor Drug Market

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global brain tumor drugs market was valued at about $2.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.41 billion at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2022. The brain tumor drugs market consist of sales of drugs which are used to cure a mass growth of abnormal cells in the human brain. These drugs are either used alone or in combinations, depending on the type, size and locations of the tumor. North America was the largest region in the brain tumor drugs market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The brain tumor drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023. A recent article from The Business Research Company said: "The major driving factor responsible for the growth of Brain Tumor market is the increasing prevalence of Neurological Disorders, worldwide. Neurological Disorders are identified as one of the most prevalent disorders, due to longer life expectancy, increasing exposure to infections and sedentary lifestyle. In 2015, these disorders were ranked as the leading cause group of Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs), which is the number of years lost due to ill-health, disability or early death. For example, as per the North American Brain Tumor Society, around 700,000 people in the region were suffering from Brain Tumors in 2015, which increased by around 78,000 people in 2016. The increasing number of patients with neurological disorders including brain tumor, is leading to a rise in the demand for the drugs used in their treatment." Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP), VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV), PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB), Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF), Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS).

The article continued: "Companies in the brain tumor market are focusing on the use of nanotechnology for treatment. The nanoparticles are being used to carry drugs in combination, directly to the cancer cells or into the tumor. This technology has also led to a reduction in dosage of the drugs, improved shelf life and reduce toxicity. A few nanodrugs are proving to be useful in overcoming the blood-brain barrier, which was a significant challenge in the treatment of Brain tumors. Increasing use of targeted therapies is acting as a restraint on the Brain Tumor drugs market. Targeted cancer therapies are drugs or substances which block the growth of cancer by interfering with molecules that are more specifically involved in cancer cell progression than in normal cell activity.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) BREAKING NEWS: CNS Pharmaceuticals Completes Active Ingredient Shipments to Manufacturers - CNS Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system, announced today it has completed shipping its Active Pharma Ingredient (API) to both Maryland based Pharmaceutics International, Inc., (Pii) and Italian BSP Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., (BSP), respectively, for the production of Berubicin.

"As we continue to prepare for our upcoming Berubicin Phase 2 trial, ensuring proper manufacturing and delivery of drug product is a key priority," stated John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals. "We are excited to execute on yet another key milestone, and deliver Berubicin's API to our trusted partners PII and BSP. We will continue our focus on executing upon all of the necessary steps as we look to pave the way for our upcoming U.S. Phase 2 trial, expected to initiate during the fourth quarter of this year."

CNS previously entered into manufacturing contracts with Pii and BSP for the production of Berubicin, its lead drug candidate for the treatment of glioma brain tumors. The decision to implement a binary manufacturing strategy mitigates COVID-19 related manufacturing risks for the upcoming Phase I study in Poland and the upcoming U.S. Phase 2 trial. The first API shipments to PII and BSP commenced in June. Read this full release and more news for CNSP at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-cnsp/

Other recent developments in the biotech industry include:

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) recently announced that updated Part B data from its ongoing Phase 1/2a study of VBI-1901, the company's cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) patients is being presented in an e-poster at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II, June 22-24, 2020.

Emerging data from the ongoing Phase 1/2a study suggest that patients with a normal baseline CD4+/CD8+ T cell ratio may be more likely to experience delayed progression or tumor reduction, reflected as a tumor response. Five out of the six tumor responses seen to-date, including a recently confirmed partial response (PR), defined as a tumor reduction of more than 50% per the Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology (RANO) criteria, suggest that the biomarker may predict patients most likely to respond to, and derive clinical benefit from, treatment with VBI-1901. Based on the data seen to-date, VBI is exploring a randomized, controlled, registrational clinical study for the next phase of development, which, subject to approval from regulatory bodies, could begin in 2021. In parallel, enrollment in the Phase 1/2a Part B study arm of VBI-1901 in combination with GSK's AS01B adjuvant systems continues, with immunologic and tumor data expected in Q4 2020.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) recently announced the publication of data generated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) based on preclinical studies of PDS Biotech's lead clinical program, PDS0101, in combination with two other investigational anti-cancer agents.

The article "Immunomodulation to enhance the efficacy of an HPV therapeutic vaccine" by Rumfield et al. was published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, and provides strong rationale for clinical evaluation of this three-component treatment combination in a recently initiated NCI-led Phase 2 clinical trial.

The results of the NCI's preclinical study indicated that PDS0101 generated both human papillomavirus (HPV)-specific T-cells and an associated antitumor response when used as a monotherapy. When PDS0101 was combined with two other development-stage anti-cancer agents, Bintrafusp alfa (M7824) and NHS-IL12, the data suggest the agents worked synergistically to provide enhanced tumor regression and T-cell response as compared to the agents alone.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company developing drugs to treat cancers with the greatest medical need for new treatment options, including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, Zytiga-resistant prostate cancer and leukemia, recently announced presentation of final results of its Phase 1b study, and preliminary positive data from its Phase 2 study, in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The data was presented as a virtual poster presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) annual conference.

The presentation highlighted the efficacy, durability of response, favorable safety and tolerability profile, as well as correlative biomarker data. Anti-leukemic activity was observed at a wide range of onvansertib doses (27 to 90 mg/m2), indicating a large therapeutic window.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) recently announced the completion of target patient enrollment in the Clovis-sponsored Phase 3 ATHENA trial evaluating the combination of Clovis' Rubraca (rucaparib), a poly (ADP ribose) polymerase inhibitor (PARP), and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) PD-1 inhibitor, OPDIVO (nivolumab), as front-line maintenance treatment of newly-diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer. ATHENA is the first front-line switch maintenance study designed to show PARP monotherapy and PARP/PD-1 combination therapy in one study design.

"The completion of target patient enrollment in the Phase 3 ATHENA trial is an important milestone for Clovis and a critical step toward developing additional therapeutic options for women with advanced ovarian cancer," said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Clovis Oncology. "This was a tremendous effort by trial investigators, our collaborators and our dedicated Clovis team to complete target enrollment in this 1,000-patient study in under two years. Most important, we are grateful to all of the patients who participated in this study."

