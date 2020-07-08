Multiple Analysts See Record Gold Highs Coming That Will 'Reward the Patient Investor'

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After briefly trading over $1,807 per ounce, analysts at Saxo Bank are saying there are several reasons to believe gold will continue to move higher in the second half of 2020. Polls show a majority of Wall Street professionals are also calling for gold prices to rise. The predicted surge in gold has caused Moody's Investors Service to be very positive on gold miners, on the basis of higher expected margins. Amid the gold mining sector, there has been plenty of activity as of late, including from Genesis Metals Corp. (TSXV:GIS) (OTCQB:GGISF), New Gold (NYSE:NGD) (TSX:NGD), Kore Mining Ltd (TSXV:KORE) (OTCQB:KOREF), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL), and Fosterville South (TSXV:FSX) (OTCPK:FSXLF).

In Canada, the Abitibi gold belt has made Ontario and Quebec the country's most prolific gold-producing provinces . New work is currently being completed in the eastern Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Central Quebec, on the Chevrier Gold Project by Genesis Metals Corp. (TSXV:GIS) (OTCQB:GGISF).

Genesis Metals recently completed its Phase I drilling program in May, which consisted of a total of 2,502 metres in nine holes. On July 7, Genesis Metals reported multiple high-grade gold intercepts which included 9.71 g/t gold over 3.65 meters, 9.73 g/t gold over 4.5 meters, 9.64 g/t gold over 2.3 meters, and 14.40 g/t gold over 2.20 meters.

Now, the company has reported it has commenced a staged surface exploration program that will look to advance six new targets. This new program will be executed in the coming months, and is expected to follow up with up to an additional 5,500 meter drill program.

Over in British Columbia's Cariboo Region, Kore Mining Ltd (TSXV:KORE) (OTCQB:KOREF) announced in mid-June a drill hole that intercepted 32 meters of 3.0 g/t gold on its FG Gold Project. These results were preceded by the announcement of the results of 76.5 meters of 1.1 g/t gold back in May. The momentum on the project saw the further investment of gold mining magnate Eric Sprott of $3.6 million.

Within Ontario on the second largest gold producing mine in Canada, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) closed out the month of June by announcing it had intersected high grades and extended mineralization in the Detour Lake Main Pit and 58 North Zone. These results came from 17 holes, with 3 coming from the 58 North Pit. However, these drill results may have been recently overshadowed with a barrage of news releases regarding class-action lawsuits and investor alerts, from at least 16 different law firms.

But for Kirkland, there's plenty of positive developments on the other side of the world in Australia. Fosterville South (TSXV:FSX) (OTCPL:FSXLF) recently announced it had accelerated drilling at its Golden Mountain project, located in Victoria, Australia. Earlier in mid-June, the company provided multiple wide intercepts of high-grade gold near-surface on the project, including 2 meters at 10.78 g/t gold within a total intercept of 20 meters at 2.12 g/t gold. Fosterville South has also announced its plans to spin-out Avoca and Timor Tenements within the same Victoria region of the country to Leviathan Gold. The spin-out transaction gave the company's shareholders one share of Leviathan for every share held of Fosterville South as of the transaction's record date.

Another recent divestiture was that of New Gold (NYSE:NGD) (TSX:NGD) selling its Blackwater Gold Project in central British Columbia to Artemis Gold for roughly C$190 million. This was followed by the announcement of the company closing a $400 million senior notes offering. New Gold was able to restart its Rainy River Mine in April after a voluntary 14-day suspension, which came on the heels of the company closing a $300 million partnership with the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan at the New Afton Mine.

Gold: The Patient Investor Play

"Gold's ability to frustrate, then eventually reward, the patient investor is likely to be on full display during the third quarter," said Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen in his firm's third-quarter outlook.

Among the reasons to see a gold rally in the second half of 2020, Saxo Bank highlighted the "political need" for higher inflation to support debt levels, a rising global savings glut and raised geopolitical tensions ahead of the U.S. presidential elections in November.

Prior to the fall, Genesis Metals Corp. (TSXV:GIS) (OTCQB:GGISF) expects to follow up its initial 2,502-meter drill program with up to another 5,500-meter drill program in the second half of 2020.

On the Chevrier Project, Genesis Metals is looking to expand its deposit and improve confidence in the project.

Within the initial phase of the current surface program, follow-up till sampling grids and detailed soil grids are involved to refine the six priority targets identified from the 2019 glacial till survey.

This work will include surface prospecting, sampling, and geological mapping, as well as the application of geophysical tools, such as detailed drone/helicopter magnetic surveys. Through these interventions, Genesis Metals aims to delineate discrete gold targets for trenching and drill testing later in the year.

Over the past several months, the compilation work carried out on Chevrier has identified an area that was sampled in 2017 along a powerline 800 meters northeast (up-ice) of till anomaly #3, with a cluster of prospecting grab samples with assays including 17.8 g/t gold, 10.8 g/t gold, 3.5 g/t gold and 1.94 g/t gold.

For patient gold mining investors, a summer of drilling activity, followed by more work in the fall could time out well with the projections being made by analysts such as Saxo Bank and Moody's.

To get more information on Genesis Metals Corp. (TSXV:GIS) (OTCQB:GGISF)please visit here

Disclaimer: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. MSC owns and operates Streetsignalnews.com. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Genesis Metals Corp.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

info@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757