Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2020) - First Mexican Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMG) (OTC: FMGXF) (FSE: 21MA) ("FMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of July 6, 2020, the Company has amended its articles in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and changed its name to "QcX Gold Corp.". At the open of business today, the Company commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the Company's new name and under the ticker symbol "QCX".

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has launched a new website, www.qcxgold.com. Investors are encouraged to visit the site to learn more information about the Company and its projects.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Contardi

Interim Chief Executive Officer

acontardi@genericcapital.ca

416-361-2832

