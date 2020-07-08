Rokt appoints CFO, Deputy CFO & Chief People Officer to prepare for next stage of growth

E-commerce tech company continues to invest in strengthening the executive team with appointment of new CFO, Michael Gordon, Deputy CFO, Laura Mineo and Chief People Officer, Lisa Craven

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the global leader in e-commerce marketing technology, today announced that their vision to make e-commerce smarter, faster and better is further strengthened with the appointment of former Greenlit Brands executive, Michael Gordon, Goldman-Sachs alumni, Laura Mineo and leadership executive, Lisa Craven in the roles of Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, and Chief People Officer respectively. Gordon and Mineo will oversee the finance and legal operations of the business, working closely with CEO, Bruce Buchanan and the board of directors to manage the continuing acceleration of global growth. Craven will oversee people operations, learning & development and recruitment, signaling Rokt's ongoing commitment to investment in its 225+ group of employees.

Gordon, who was previously Group CFO and MD of Group Services for Greenlit Brands Pty Limited in Australia & New Zealand, was instrumental in guiding the business from a turnover of USD$170m to a USD$1.65 billion vertically integrated retailer including the brands Freedom, Snooze, Fantastic, Plush, OMF, Best & Less and Harris Scarfe.

Mineo joins the Rokt team from Goldman Sachs in New York, where she most recently served as Executive Director, Firmwide Strategy. Mineo brings invaluable experience across mergers and acquisitions and capital markets across multiple industries and geographies. Mineo will take on the role of SVP Strategy in addition to her role as Deputy CFO.



Craven, who was previously consulting for Rokt, has an extensive career in leadership development, organizational design, people and culture initiatives, diversity & inclusion and human resources. Previously Global Chief People Officer at Sizmek, Craven has also served as a lecturer at Macquarie University, Janice Newman Institute and Drew University. Craven brings experience leading large-scale global teams in organizational effectiveness, and will use this to help drive a culture that attracts, and retains the best, and brightest talent.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael, Laura and Lisa to the Rokt executive team," said Rokt CEO, Bruce Buchanan. "In Michael & Laura, we are incredibly lucky to have two individuals with such strong expertise and a deep understanding of financial operations join at a pivotal time for the company. As we now target the next growth arc from ARR$100m to $1b, Gordon and Mineo's global experience and knowledge of both private and publicly listed businesses will enable us to double down on our preparedness for scalability and the financial events we will consider on our trajectory.

Buchanan continued, "As a people first organization, Lisa is one of our most pivotal hires. Her expertise in organizational effectiveness and leadership development will be crucial in further deepening our people first culture, and helping us scale as we grow our business and look to continue to accelerate our recruitment across the globe.

"Rokt has quickly cemented their position as the leading technology company in e-commerce marketing and is poised to have even more significant global impact through continued innovation in research and development," said Gordon. "I am excited to be joining such an inspirational business and look forward to working alongside the executive team to help drive this company through to the next stage of growth."

"In what has been such an unprecedented year, it's exciting to see a company such as Rokt thriving and innovating to keep up with, and exceed their clients' needs," commented Mineo. "During times of agility, financial rigor and strategic direction is more important than ever. I'm excited to come on board and help take this company to new heights of success."

"Having spent some time recently with Bruce, and the wider executive team at Rokt I was delighted at having the opportunity to join the team in a full time capacity," added Craven. "Rokt has embraced the people first mentality, pushing forward initiatives to ensure their values and culture are at the heart of every decision they make. I look forward to coming on board to amplify Rokt's already significant investment in its greatest asset - it's people."

Rokt, who recently closed US$48m in their Series C investment round, has transformed e-commerce in over 11 countries by identifying that when customers are buying online as a consumer or on behalf of a business, they increasingly expect more personalized and relevant experiences. Rokt's proprietary technology, machine learning and AI makes e-commerce smarter, faster and better. By unlocking the hidden potential in every single Transaction Moment, Rokt enables clients to stay ahead of their competition, and deliver a more relevant customer experience. Rokt currently solves complex e-commerce challenges for global clients including Live Nation, Staples, Groupon, GoDaddy, Expedia and Wells Fargo.

For more information on Rokt, please visit rokt.com .

ABOUT ROKT

Rokt makes e-commerce smarter, faster and better. When customers are buying online, they increasingly expect more personalized and relevant experiences. Rokt uses real time data and decisioning to deliver the next best action for each person in each Transaction Moment.

Founded in Sydney, Rokt now operates in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, The Netherlands, Spain and Japan. Our clients include Live Nation, Staples, Groupon, GoDaddy, Expedia, Wells Fargo, Vistaprint and HelloFresh.

Rokt unlocks the hidden potential in every single Transaction Moment.

Learn more at rokt.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201527/Rokt_Michael_Laura_Lisa.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/570354/Rokt_Logo.jpg