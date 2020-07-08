Navis, the leading provider of maritime software solutions for efficient and compliant cargo, stowage planning and vessel performance, announced that Ocean Network Express(ONE) recorded its highest lift for a 20,000 TEU class vessel utilizing 97 percent of the MOL Tribute's 20,100 TEU capacity. ONE held the previous stowage record of more than 19,100 TEU, which it also achieved aboard the MOL Tribute, in February, 2019 at PSA Singapore. Behind the success of both records is Navis' StowMan vessel stowage planning software, which ONE leveraged for faster planning and to maximize the vessel's utilization.

One of the distinctive features of StowMan is its ability to check loadable weight, stability, stress and lashing results while stowage planning. StowMan, combined with the power of Navis' MACS3 loading computer was central to ONE's latest achievement. The two systems, working in tandem, allowed for better performance as the vessel command and stowage planner were in sync. It further enabled ONE to take advantage of partnering with the terminal through the use of the Ship Viewer and MACS3 API services, guaranteeing smooth cargo operations during port calls. Prior to the arrival of MOL Tribute, the port of Singapore had early visibility into the vessel's stability and lashing results, allowing the port to deliver better quality and quicker load plans that were promptly accepted by the vessel's command as well as ONE's central planner.

"Stowage planning for safety, efficiency gains and cost savings to maximize the profitability of a vessel's voyage, are significant requirements in the maritime business," said Ajay Bharadwaj, Sr. Director of Product Management for Navis Carrier and Vessel Solutions. "However, this is not always an easy task and it is therefore incredibly important to leverage the right operational tools to ensure success. We have continuously enhanced MACS3 and StowMan's features and functionalities to enable smarter, more efficient, loading and stowage planning for planners and carriers. The recent success of ONE leveraging these solutions demonstrates their ability to realize material gains along the vessel journey."

"The accurate visibility and advanced information exchange provided by StowMan, MACS3 loading computer, MACS3 API Services and Ship Viewer between the ports, MOL Tribute, and ONEenabled cargo operations to flow trouble-free despite the vessel's record-breaking lift," said Takashi Kase. Sr. Vice President of Global Vessel Operations, "Consequently, ONE's latest record demonstrates a compelling illustration of what can be achieved when the right operational solutions are combined at the right time, in the right place. We are confident that Navis will continue to innovate its portfolio of vessel and carrier solutions that will be critical to success as we continue to manage the growing volume of cargo needing to be transported efficiently."

For more information, visit www.navis.com

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, optimizing rail network planning, intermodal rail operations, asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005232/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Grinold

Navis, LLC

T+1 510 267 5002

Jennifer.grinold@navis.com

Geena Pickering

Affect

T+1 212 398 9680

gpickering@affect.com