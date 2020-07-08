HarperCollins Publishers Joins Forces with Glose to provide eBook access to readers

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glose is pleased to announce that HarperCollins Publishers has appointed Glose as their new eBook provider in North America and the UK. Glose now fulfills all direct sales from Harper Collins publishers' websites and programs. Glose, founded in 2015, is a social reading platform designed so that readers can read their ebooks on all devices, but also connect with each other through the books they read. The reader itself is smart and easy to use, with apps for all devices, meaning that readers can access their books anywhere, anytime, online and offline ( https://glose.com/).

Nicolas Princen, founder and CEO at GLOSE says; "Our mission is to make reading more engaging by bringing the best of digital innovation and features to a renewed reading experience. A big component of that is making it easier for readers to share their opinions, impressions, and also notes about the books they read". Glose is built like a social network and allows the creation of groups of readers who can read together and share comments through the margins of the text. "Glose works like an online ebook club, so beyond our ability to power large scale ebook redemption scenarios for publishers, institutions, or companies, we provide a chance for readers to regroup and discuss as a community. There is tremendous opportunity for them to share their inspiration, and learn together as well".

"We believe this partnership with Glose is a great option for reading digitally, while also allowing readers to collaborate, discuss and create communities. Glose have been quick to implement a first-class solution and listened to feedback from our readers, responding to their needs and requests," said Adam Silverman, Senior Director, Digital Business Development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201910/glose1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201960/Glose_Logo.jpg