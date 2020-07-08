Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.07.2020 | 15:28
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 8

FirstGroup plc

8 July 2020

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified today that a Person Closely Associated with Chairman David Martin purchased 100,000 shares at 41 pence per share.

The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 8 July 2020 and the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Silvana Glibota-Vigo

Deputy Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc

020 7725 3353

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Dan Hall
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Director David Martin
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Share Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
41 pence100,000
d)Aggregated Information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price


100,000
£41,000
e)Date of the transaction8 July 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
© 2020 PR Newswire
