

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization stated that the coronavirus outbreak is accelerating and it has not reached the peak of the pandemic.



This was stated by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a virtual press conference. He cited data to substantiate his point.



It took 12 weeks for the world to reach the first 400 thousand cases of COVID-19. Over the weekend, there were more than 400 thousand cases across the globe.



There are now almost 11.8 million confirmed cases globally and more than 540,000 lives have been lost due to the infectious disease.



While the number of deaths appears to have levelled off globally, in reality, though some countries have made significant progress in reducing the number of deaths, the toll in some other countries are still on the rise.



Ghebreyesus said WHO experts will be travelling to China this weekend to prepare scientific plans with their Chinese counterparts for identifying the origins of COVID-19.



The objective of the WHO-led international mission is to ascertain how the disease jumped between animals and humans.



The WHO chief announced that the organization has partnered with Facebook and Praekelt.org to provide COVID-19 information in Free Basics and Discover, in a mobile-friendly format.



He also said that WHO is deeply concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the global response to HIV.



A new WHO survey showed access to HIV medicines has been significantly curtailed as a result of the pandemic.



The World Health Organization also acknowledged that there was 'emerging evidence' that coronavirus could be transmitted through air.



