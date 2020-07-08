Cosmo Pharmaceuticals gibt die Marktzulassung in Italien für Rifamycin SV MMX (StadmycinTM) durch die italienische AIFA bekannt

Dublin, Irland - 8. Juli 2020 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) ("Cosmo") gab heute bekannt, dass die italienische Agenzia del Farmaco (AIFA) dem an die E.G. S.p.A. (Teil der STADA Group) lizenzierten StadmycinTM (Rifamycin SV MMX) die Marktzulassung für die Behandlung von Reisedurchfall erteilt hat. Rifamycin SV MMX wird in den USA unter dem Markennamen Aemcolo von RedHill Biopharma, in ausgewählten europäischen Ländern unter dem Markennamen RelaFalk von Dr. Falk Pharma und nun in Italien unter dem Markennamen StadmycinTM von E.G. vermarktet.

Cosmo wird von E.G. eine Meilensteinzahlung in Höhe von € 1,5 Millionen erhalten, die bei Erteilung dieser Marktzulassung fällig wird.

Über Aemcolo/RelaFalk/StadmycinTM

Aemcolo/RelaFalk/StadmycinTM ist ein pharmazeutisches Arzneimittel, das Rifamycin SV enthält und auf der MMX-Technologie basiert. Aemcolo/RelaFalk/StadmycinTM enthält ein halbsynthetisches, oral nicht resorbierbares Antibiotikum mit breitem Spektrum und ist in den USA und in der EU für die Behandlung von Reisedurchfall zugelassen, der durch nicht-invasive E. coli-Stämme verursacht wird. Die Anwendung der MMX-Technologie auf Rifamycin SV ermöglicht es, das Antibiotikum direkt in den Dickdarm zu verabreichen, wodurch unerwünschte Auswirkungen auf die nützliche Bakterienflora in den oberen Abschnitten des Magen-Darm-Trakts vermieden werden. Das spezifische Auflösungsprofil von Aemcolo/RelaFalk/StadmycinTM-Tabletten soll die Dickdarmdisposition des Antibiotikums erhöhen, sodass eine optimierte Darmkonzentration erreicht wird, wodurch eine systemische Absorption im Dünndarm vermieden wird.

Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo ist ein spezialisiertes Pharmaunternehmen, das sich auf die Behandlung ausgewählter gastrointestinaler Krankheiten und die Unterstützung in der Endoskopie konzentriert. Die firmeneigene klinische Entwicklungspipeline des Unternehmens befasst sich speziell mit innovativen Therapien für IBD, Dickdarminfektionen und die Erkennung von Dickdarmverletzungen. Aemcolo wurde kürzlich für die USA an Red Hill Biopharma auslizensiert. Cosmo hat auch Medizinprodukte für die Endoskopie entwickelt und ist kürzlich eine Partnerschaft mit Medtronic für den weltweiten Vertrieb seines neuartigen Gerätes im Bereich der Künstlichen Intelligenz eingegangen, welches in Koloskopien und GI-Verfahren verwendet werden soll. Darüber hinaus ist Cosmo Lizenznehmer für die USA für den neuartigen Wirkstoff zur prozeduralen Sedierung, Remimazolam, und hat diesen kürzlich an Acacia unterlizensiert. Für weitere Informationen über Cosmo und die Produkte besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens: www.cosmopharma.com

Kalender

Halbjahresresultate 2020 30. Juli 2020 Investora, Zürich 23./24. September 2020

Kontakt:

Niall Donnelly, Chief Financial Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com

Disclaimer

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This communication is not an offer of securities of any issuer. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirement of the US Securities Act of 1933.

This press release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange or any similar document. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus to be published. An investment decision regarding the securities to be publicly offered should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus.

This press release is made to and directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), and (iii) high net worth individuals, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

This press release does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union (the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.