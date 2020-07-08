Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: half-year statement of the liquidity contract, as of June 30, 2020 08-Jul-2020 / 16:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris) announces that the Company's liquidity account, which is managed by Invest Securities under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of June 30, 2020: · 28,276 shares · EUR 494,968.16 · Number of transactions on buy side over the period: 98 · Number of transactions on sell side over the period: 117 · Volume traded on buy side over the period: 147,133 shares for EUR 2,134,712.63 · Volume traded on sell side over the period: 142,906 shares for EUR 2,101,542.00 As a reminder, as of December 31, 2019, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity account: · 24,049 shares · EUR 528,138.78 The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the contract started: · 0 shares · EUR 500,000.00 About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.8 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia, invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf-VEN [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 1089629 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1089629 08-Jul-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=1089629&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8c463fd23058a24b7d6f8647cf8b7b30&application_id=1089629&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2020 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)