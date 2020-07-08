Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: PDMR Shareholding 08-Jul-2020 / 16:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company") DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING The Company wishes to advise that Non-Executive Director, Richard Fuller today exercised the 869 options to subscribe for 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company granted in July 2010 at an exercise price of GBP5.78 prior to their expiry on 11 July 2020. The shares resulting from the exercise were transferred to Mr. Fuller from the Company's Treasury Shares account. Following the transfer of 869 'A' ordinary shares from the Company's Treasury Shares account on the above share options exercise the issued share capital for 'A' ordinary shares of GBP0.40 each is 33,619,834 of which 1,279,192 (3.80%) are held in treasury. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of DTR 3.1.4. Enquiries to: Séverine Béquin Company Secretary 8 July 2020 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 74630 EQS News ID: 1089641 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 08, 2020 11:02 ET (15:02 GMT)