

For the first time, a futurist will speak at E-Day. The "T-Chat - Futurising Your Business: Renaissance from the Age of Digitalisation" seminar will address emerging issues in the post-COVID-19 era, with Gerd Leonhard shedding light on future trends in such fields as business, society and governance in the face of exponential technological progress.



The 12th edition of E-Day will bring together more than 30 speakers and 180 exhibitors, highlighting the practical and inspirational aspects of start-ups that can help to ensure the survival, growth, transformation and sustainability of the current business ecosystem in the face of significant changes and challenges.



The 30th HKTDC Education & Careers Expo features four career theme days, highlighting the development and employment opportunities in different industries each day.

HONG KONG, July 8, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - In the digital era, people are seeking out more innovative and resilient solutions to further their studies, develop their careers or start a business. The 12th HKTDC Entrepreneur Day (E-Day) and 30th HKTDC Education & Careers Expo open next Thursday (16 July) to offer comprehensive information on education and employment opportunities, and explore how entrepreneurship is driving social progress and redefining the future. The events provide a one-stop life-planning platform where participants can find a broad range of education and career options and entrepreneurial opportunities. The two fairs are being held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and are open to the public free of charge.The two-day E-Day exhibition will showcase innovative products and services and stage more than 20 key events to inspire entrepreneurial ventures. In light of the current pandemic, the event has undergone a transformation in terms of format and content, with live seminar broadcasts and online business matching sessions. The expo, which runs from 16-19 July, offers designated zones under two themes, Education and Careers, giving the public easy access to information related to further studies and opportunities in the workplace. The two fairs will bring together around 870 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions.Insights into the future of entrepreneurshipUnder the theme "Revive, Redefine", this year's E-Day will highlight the practical and inspirational aspects of start-ups that can help to ensure the survival, growth, transformation and sustainability of the current business ecosystem in the face of significant changes and challenges, while promoting the agility necessary to embrace future challenges. For the first time, E-day will be joined by a futurist, Gerd Leonhard of The Futures Agency, who will shed light on emerging issues in the post-COVID-19 era in a seminar titled "T-Chat - Futurising Your Business: Renaissance from the Age of Digitalisation". Addressing the audience from Switzerland, Mr Leonhard will examine the role of innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship in creating major breakthroughs in a technology-dominated future. He will also discuss entrepreneurship trends and look at what start-ups and entrepreneurs can do to be future-ready. At the event's plenary session, "Revive, Redefine", William Ip, Managing Director of Carousell Hong Kong, and Crystal Pang, Co-Founder of Pickupp, will share how their start-ups are working to redefine their respective industries through pioneering ideas.A seminar titled "From Crisis to Chances" will examine how entrepreneurs are able to turn the challenging situations presented by COVID-19 into opportunities, highlighting Hong Kong's research excellence. Professor Yeung King-lun from the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering & Division of Environment and Sustainability of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Professor HC Man, Dean of Faculty of Engineering of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, will share how their teams' respective developments - a smart anti-microbial coating called the Multilevel Antimicrobial Polymer (MAP-1) coating and the General Use Face Shield - have helped to combat the pandemic. Katherine Cheung from local education technology start-up Snapask will share on how recent social distancing measures have unleashed opportunities for the Hong Kong-based company in both local and overseas markets.The newly launched Enterprise Connect series, featuring Arup, Epson and Fung Group, will showcase how enterprises can join hands with start-ups to create shared value and revive businesses across different industry pillars.Showcasing Hong Kong's excellence in technologyE-Day will feature some 180 exhibitors in three zones - Start-up Arena, the Boosters and Business Opportunities - to showcase start-ups from fast-growing sectors such as biotech, fintech, greentech, healthtech, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and more. The event offers a one-stop platform for start-ups to get inspired, seek funding, source talents and build connections, and for investors to discover innovative products and services.Among the start-ups exhibiting at E-Day, Hollo, established in 2019, focuses on the development of AI-enabled chatbots for non-governmental organisations and their therapists. The company advances youth therapy practices using technologies such as big data and AI to turn daily records of emotions and mindfulness into online games. A suggested diagnosis is offered to users, helping to reduce the cost of mental healthcare. The start-up was named as World Champion in the 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup - the first team from Hong Kong to win this honour since the competition's launch in 2003. Another Hong Kong start-up, MIND and Tech, will showcase an ultra-sensitive magneto-nanoparticle-based detection assay/kit which can detect Alzheimer's disease biomarkers in circulating body fluids, enabling diagnosis of the disease and monitoring of its progression. The detection is 100 times more sensitive than the traditional enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay method and more cost effective.Crimson Vision Technology Limited will provide a showcase for novel dual-mode near-infrared (NIR) detection technologies and applications in fast and portable detection, including smart agriculture, bio-imaging, environmental sensing, wellness monitoring and more. Other exhibitors include DOSHA Woodcraft, a local wood upcycling furniture company founded by students from the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong, which turns wood waste such as old pallets, unwanted furniture and fallen trees into quality houseware. In addition, beneficiaries from this year's Start-up Express development programme run by the HKTDC will showcase their products and services at E-Day, helping them to connect with potential partners.Activities and events tailored to start-ups' needsA number of special events will be held as part of E-Day including the "Fund & Mentor" Business Matching Session, which engages entrepreneurs and investors in one-on-one pairings; Youth Pitching @ E-Day, which encourages young entrepreneurs to develop ground-breaking solutions to match changing life patterns under COVID-19; and the Start-up Mixer, run in partnership with the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, which offers a stage for start-ups, investors and mentors to make new connections, be exposed to creative ideas and opportunities from a wide range of industries, and exchange practical business insights and advice.Wealth of information to inform decisions on further studiesThe Education Zone at the Education & Careers Expo will connect visitors to openings offered by universities, higher education institutions and vocational education organisations, providing the public with access to a range of further education opportunities. Education Theme Days at the expo will cater for the interests of local students looking to study overseas in the United States (17 July), France (18 July), and Japan (19 July), covering the different education systems, characteristics and study environments of each country. Visitors can also meet with representatives from various consulates and official bodies at the International Exchange Village and get first-hand information on further studies or career opportunities around the world. Countries participating in the village include Austria, Canada, Hungary, Japan, Korea, Russia and the United States.Theme days offer employment information, job opportunities at Recruitment SquareIn addition to a wealth of information on further education, the expo also features four career theme days, highlighting the development and employment opportunities in different industries each day. Future Tech Talent day (16 July) will feature discussions on digital technology and artificial intelligence and how they relate to daily life and industry development. On Electrical & Mechanical day (17 July), electromechanical engineers from the public and private sectors will discuss the career potential in the industry. On Skills day (18 July), winners of the WorldSkills Competition will share on how people can change their lives through vocational skills. Last but not least, on Aviation day (19 July), professional pilots will share their career experience and the requirements for becoming a pilot. Launched last year, Recruitment Square returns to feature various recruitment platforms, government departments and public and commercial organisations to handle on-site job applications. Over 2,600 job openings will be offered in total, with some employers conducting job interviews on the spot.The expo will also feature more than 80 events, including celebrities discussing their personal experiences. Among those sharing valuable insights are Chinese tutor Jayden Lam, YouTube stars Nathan Lam and Yelo, radio DJ Bonnie Wong, senior lecturer Dr Dominic Tong and educational institution principal Dr Jeffrey Hui.Hong Kong Fair Book and Sports and Leisure ExpoThe 31st HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair and its highlight event the HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo will be held from 15 to 21 July at the HKCEC, providing a wide range of activities for the general public that will help to cultivate their interest in reading, sports and leisure activities.Entrepreneur Day16 July 2020 (Thursday), 10:30am-7pm; 17 July 2020 (Friday), 10:30am-6pmVenue: Hall 5F, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), 1 Expo Drive, Wan ChaiWebsite: http://m.hktdc.com/fair/eday-en/HKTDC-Entrepreneur-Day.htmlEducation & Careers Expo16-18 July (Thursday-Saturday),10:30am-7pm; 19 July (Sunday), 10:30am-6pmVenue: Hall 5G, HKCECWebsite: http://hkeducationexpo.hktdc.comPhoto download: https://bit.ly/3f2Bud6About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. 