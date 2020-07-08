PayAccept: EU Based Cryptocurrency Payment Provider Payaccept Set to Launch This Fall

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / PayAccept at its core is a platform for the efficient utilization and management of both fiat and crypto assets, creating a much-needed link between traditional and Blockchain-powered financial instruments that will act as a bridge for the mass adoption of a digital economy.

Essentially, PayAccept is developed by a highly experienced and passionate team that has previously launched a successful crypto exchange and blockchain. The founding members of PayAccept have a deep understanding of how the current process of onboarding, managing and doing business in crypto-assets and how to bridge the entry gap to make the crypto market easy to access for companies and individuals.

"The relevance, use, and potential of Blockchain technology to disrupt existing ways of global financial transactions and generate a global digital economy capable of offering traditional blockchain-based financial instruments is a revolution in and of itself. Digital wallets, loans (DeFi), joint corporate accounts, currency conversions, physical credit and debit cards for crypto and fiat assets that are all easily managed is a must for many users looking to explore the world of crypto.

PayAccept is a fully decentralized platform that does not require a central organization, by removing the intermediation layer, the user is in control of his digital assets. With current developments from the industry, PayAccept is entering an emerging market, with various exchanges, crypto wallets, blockchains, cryptoassets, and products that will be integrated on our platform. Our ultimate goal is to provide everyone around the world with access to financial resources, says Christiaan Van Steenbergen.

In the near term, PayAccept will start registering user requests for a physical debit card, which is directly linked to the platform and manageable by an attractive web-based user interface which is set to be launched in September 2020. In addition, a mobile application will be released in October. To meet all regulatory requirements, PayAccept will apply for the necessary licenses, including a license to become an Electronic Money Institution. This will drastically expand their scope and functionality by providing international bank accounts and catering for equities, commodities, real estate, and derivatives.

PayAccept is a global financial service and technology company headquartered in the Netherlands. The company offers payment processing, card issuance, and risk management services. PayAccept has developed a decentralized crypto asset wallet and various internet payment systems for merchants to accept crypto payments.

