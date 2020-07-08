Flutter Reminds Former Shareholders of Stars To Claim Their Flutter Shares

DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutter Entertainment plc ("Flutter") wishes to remind former shareholders of The Stars Group Inc. ("Stars") to claim the ordinary shares of Flutter ("Flutter Shares") to which they are entitled following completion of the combination of Stars and Flutter (the "Combination") which became effective on May 5, 2020 (the "Effective Date"). Former shareholders of Stars are entitled to 0.2253 of a Flutter Share for each Stars common share ("Stars Shares") held by the shareholder on the Effective Date.

In order to receive Flutter Shares, a completed Letter of Transmittal, together with a certificate representing the Stars Shares held by such shareholder (if any) and all other required documents, must be delivered to Computershare Investor Services Inc. (contact details below), the depositary in connection with the Combination, which holds unclaimed Flutter Shares in trust for former Stars shareholders.

Former registered holders of Stars Shares who have yet to claim their Flutter Shares will shortly receive a letter accompanied by a copy of the Letter of Transmittal in respect of the Combination.

Former non-registered (beneficial) holders of Stars Shares are advised to engage with their broker, investment dealer or other intermediary to ensure that such intermediaries promptly submit Letters of Transmittal in order to claim the Flutter Shares to which the former non-registered (beneficial) holders of Stars Shares are entitled.

All Flutter Shares claimed will be issued in "certificated" form by default. Former shareholders of Stars who wish to hold their Flutter Shares in "uncertificated" form will need to take steps to convert the certificated Flutter Shares issued to them into uncertificated form. Only Flutter Shares which are held in uncertificated form can be traded electronically on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin under the ticker "FLTR" with ISIN IE00BWT6H894.

A copy of the Letter of Transmittal and a "Settlement FAQ" containing further information on holding Flutter Shares in uncertificated form, as well as the process for converting certificated shares into uncertificated shares, can be found on Flutter's website at https://www.flutter.com/investors/the-stars-group-merger.

Former shareholders of Stars should be aware that if they fail to claim their Flutter Shares by May 4, 2023, being the date that is three years less one day from the Effective Date, the Flutter Shares to which such former shareholder of Stars was ultimately entitled will be deemed to have been surrendered to Flutter, together with all entitlements to dividends, distributions and interest thereon held for such former shareholder of Stars.

Contact:

E-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com.