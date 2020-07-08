PRODWAYS: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Paris, 8 July 2020, 6:00 p.m.,
Under the liquidity contract granted by PRODWAYS GROUP to brokerage firm PORTZAMPARC-BNP PARIBAS GROUP, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 30 June 2020:
- Number of PRODWAYS GROUP shares: 55,052
- Cash balance: €49,310.04
For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract dated 31 December 2018, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of PRODWAYS GROUP shares: 49,723
- Cash balance: €47,711.26
During the first half of 2020, a total of:
|Purchase
|148,014 shares
|€330,496.95
|335 transactions
|Sell
|138,278 shares
|€310,168.30
|310 transactions
