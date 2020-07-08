Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.07.2020
WKN: A2DQ77 ISIN: FR0012613610 Ticker-Symbol: 5PD 
Frankfurt
08.07.20
09:16 Uhr
1,815 Euro
+0,010
+0,55 %
Actusnews Wire
08.07.2020 | 18:12
PRODWAYS: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Paris, 8 July 2020, 6:00 p.m.,

Under the liquidity contract granted by PRODWAYS GROUP to brokerage firm PORTZAMPARC-BNP PARIBAS GROUP, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 30 June 2020:

  • Number of PRODWAYS GROUP shares: 55,052
  • Cash balance: €49,310.04

For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract dated 31 December 2018, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of PRODWAYS GROUP shares: 49,723
  • Cash balance: €47,711.26

During the first half of 2020, a total of:

Purchase148,014 shares €330,496.95335 transactions
Sell138,278 shares €310,168.30310 transactions
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xppvYZ1pZW6UlWqblMtmbmRmamxnkmXImGPKl5ecaJ+UnWlnymdqaJWWZm9ll2dp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64223-prodways-group_full-year-report-on-the-liquidity-contract-30.06.2020.pdf

