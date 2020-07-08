Cabinet d'avocats d'Antin: Yves Bouvier Vindicated in Monaco Over the Rybolovlev Affair

Monaco Court of Revision Cancels All Criminal Proceedings

MONACO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monaco Court of Revision has today confirmed the decision of the Monaco Court of Appeal (December 12, 2019) to cancel all criminal proceedings against Swiss art dealer Yves Bouvier. This decision puts an end to the legal & media battle initiated in Monaco in 2015 by the Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev against Yves Bouvier.

This is a moment of significance for Mr Bouvier: "It is a total and definitive victory in Monaco. For the last five years, I have been claiming my innocence, and today I have been vindicated by the Monaco courts. I am happy, after five years of legal battles organized by Mr. Rybolovlev and [his lawyer] Tetiana Bersheda, that the Monaco justice system cancelled all proceedings against me."

Mr. Rybolovlev is now the subject of three criminal investigations for corruption and abuse of justice in relation to his attacks on Mr Bouvier, in Monaco, France and Switzerland. On 28 May 2020, the Monaco justice system rejected all eight appeals filed by Mr. Rybolovlev and his lawyer Tetiana Bersheda to nullify these criminal investigations.

Mr. Bouvier was advised by a team of lawyers in Monaco, France, Switzerland and the United States, made up of Luc Brossollet, Charles Lecuyer, David Bitton, Frank Michel, Alexandre Camoletti and Daniel W. Levy.