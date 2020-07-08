ANGLE plc: Angle PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company - (1)

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: ANGLE plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: As of 1 July 2020, following Jupiter's acquisition of Merian, the Chain of Control for Jupiter Fund Management plc, which includes Jupiter Asset Management, has changed and any disclosures going forward will be notified by Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JFM). As such this disclosure indicates that JAM no longer has responsibility for filing TR1 notifications and this responsibility has been transferred to JFM as the parent entity. x

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Jupiter Asset Management Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name Northern Trust Nominees Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 1st July 2020

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 3rd July 2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% 0% Below 5% 172,796,483