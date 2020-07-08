ANGLE plc: Angle PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company - (1)

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / OTC Pink Sheets:ANPCY, AIM:AGL
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
ANGLE plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
As of 1 July 2020, following Jupiter's acquisition of Merian, the Chain of Control for Jupiter Fund Management plc, which includes Jupiter Asset Management, has changed and any disclosures going forward will be notified by Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JFM). As such this disclosure indicates that JAM no longer has responsibility for filing TR1 notifications and this responsibility has been transferred to JFM as the parent entity.
x
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Jupiter Asset Management Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
Northern Trust Nominees Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
1st July 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
3rd July 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
Below 5%
0%
Below 5%
172,796,483
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
13.99%
0%
13.99%
143,486,522
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares
GB0034330679
N/A
Below 5%
N/A
Below 5%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
Below 5%
Below 5%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
N/A
N/A
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
N/A
N/A
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Jupiter Fund Management Plc
Jupiter Fund Management Group Limited
Jupiter Asset Management Group Limited
Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited
Jupiter Investment Management Group Limited
Jupiter Asset Management Limited
Below 5%
0%
Below 5%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
N/A
The number and % of voting rights held
N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held
N/A
11. Additional informationxvi
Contact: Jon Watson
Telephone Number: 0203 817 1672
Place of completion
London, UK
Date of completion
3rd July 2020
