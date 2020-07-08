Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.07.2020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2020 | 19:41
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Avance - 2020 Annual General Meeting

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the "Company") advises that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on August 31, 2020. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to July 17, 2020. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda
July 8, 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

