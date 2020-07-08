Ryan Kalt: Early Warning Press Release Regarding Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Ryan Kalt reports that he now owns or has control or direction over 667,186 common shares and 2,110,000 common share purchase warrants of Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM)("GLM" or the "Issuer"), which represent approximately 2.40% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer or 9.99% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer assuming the full exercise of all common share purchase warrants held by Mr. Kalt.

Mr. Kalt disposed of an aggregate of 602,314 common shares of the Issuer through facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange on July 8, 2020 (the "Disposition"). Mr. Kalt received an average sale price of $0.1888 per common share for aggregate consideration of $113,728. The common shares disposed of by Mr. Kalt represent approximately 2.17% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer.

Subsequent to the Disposition, Mr. Kalt has ceased to be a reporting insider (as that term is defined by securities regulations) of the Issuer.

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from the SEDAR profile of Golden Lake Exploration Inc. at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report, please contact Mr. Kalt at 1.604.652.1710.

