Findit, Inc.: Increase Your Online Presence with a Findit Online Marketing Campaign

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT ) owner of Findit.com , offers online marketing campaigns to members that are seeking to improve their overall online web presence. Findit is a social networking content management platform that provides it members with the tools they need to increase their overall online presence through posting content in their Findit account and sharing the content to their other social networking sites. Findit also offer these services to clients that either do not have the time to do this for themselves or simply choose to have Findit do it for them.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Our online marketing campaigns are designed to help you get more exposure for your business by building your brand and exposing your products and services online."

Findit achieves this by creating relevant content that is indexed in Findit and crawled and indexed by the largest search engine in the world, Google. In addition to having the content we create indexed, we also see that the content is shared to social networking sites in addition to Findit. By doing this, we widen your overall online presence, reaching people that otherwise may never hear or see your name.

The content we create includes pictures, video, and write ups that are posted in Findit and then shared to Facebook, LinkedIN, Pinterest, Tumblr, Twitter and other sites that help engage the followers and audiences that follow you across different social media platforms. From there, the readers who come across your content can then share that content to their social networking sites, furthering the reach of your content.

The campaigns tend to focus on the products and services you sell to generate your company more business that is unsolicited, whereby they find you and either call you or reach out to you online.

With a Findit campaign your online presence is elevated through the content creation, sharing and indexing that occurs.

Public and private companies can experience the benefits of an ongoing marketing campaign with Findit, knowing that each day content is being created and getting shared and indexed to continue to increase and improve your overall online presence. Findit can focus on local campaigns tied to a specific town, city, state or country or a global campaign depending on the clients targeted demographic. Each campaign is matched to a members' budget. Findit is an open platform and welcomes outside agencies to utilize the tools and services offered on Findit to run campaigns for their clients.

Peter Tosto stated "This is a great way for agencies that are running online campaigns for clients to have an additional revenue stream by offering the services available on Findit to their clients."

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

