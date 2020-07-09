

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday release June figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to rise 2.5 percent on year and be flat on month after gaining an annual 2.4 percent and sinking 0.8 percent on month in May. Producer prices are expected to drop 3.2 percent on year after retreating 3.7 percent in the previous month.



Australia will see May numbers for home loans; in April, loans were down 5.0 percent on month and investment lending sank 4.2 percent.



Japan will provide May figures for core machine orders, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 5.4 percent on month and 17.1 percent on year after sinking 12.0 percent on month and 17.7 percent on year in April.



