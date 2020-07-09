

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 765.0 billion yen.



That beat expectations for a drop of 5.4 percent following the 12.0 percent slide in April.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders dropped 16.3 percent - beating expectations for a decline of 17.1 percent following the 17.7 percent fall in the previous month.



For the second quarter of 2020, core machine orders are forecast to have fallen 0.9 percent on quarter and 10.4 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

