

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines has warned that 36,000 employees or about 45% of its U.S. workforce could be furloughed in October, due to continuing losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic and collapse in air travel, according to reports citing the company's memo sent to employees.



As per the reports, the potential furloughs include 15,000 flight attendants, 11,000 customer service staff, 5,550 maintenance employees and 2,250 pilots.



United reportedly said some of the employees would be rehired when demand recovers. But, it could take years.



United and other airlines took $25 billion in federal payroll support that prohibit the airlines to lay off, furlough or cut the pay rates of their employees until October 1.



American Airlines Group last week warned that it may have 20,000 more employees than it needs to handle reduced demand, and it could issue furlough notices, the reports said.



